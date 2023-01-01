Indian Arts Museum

Well worth a visit to peruse pieces from this vast collection, with objects spanning from 1830 to 1940. Artifacts include beautiful beadwork, bags and photographs, and the visitor center offers books on Native American history and lore. In summer, visiting artists sell and show modern Native American works on the lower level of the museum.

A vast amount of the collection currently not displayed is undergoing restoration. Laurance S Rockefeller gifted the collection, which was assembled by David T Vernon, to the park.