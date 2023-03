The 60-passenger tram travels 2.5 miles in 12 minutes to the top of Rendezvous Mountain (10,450ft), offering great views of Jackson Hole. Hikers should note that they can hike up (or in via Grand Teton National Park) and take the tram down for free. Paragliding is done from here too. Ordering tickets online will save you a bundle; the same ticket is also valid for the Bridger Gondola and Teewinot chairlift.