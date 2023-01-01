Mormon Row

This is possibly the most photographed spot in the park – and for good reason. The aged wooden barns and fence rails make a quintessential pastoral scene, perfectly framed by the imposing bulk of the Tetons. The barns and houses were built in the 1890s by Mormon settlers, who farmed the fertile alluvial soil irrigated by miles of hand-dug ditches.

Just north of Moose Junction, head east on Antelope Flats Rd for 1.5 miles to a three-way intersection and parking area. Landmark buildings are north and south of the intersection.