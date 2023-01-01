Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center

In contrast to other visitor centers, this beautiful center is a meditative experience. Sitting on 3100 acres donated by the Rockefeller family, the sparely furnished green building is certified by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). It features quotes from naturalists and writers etched into walls, giant picture windows to admire the views, and a library with leather armchairs and books on conservation and nature to browse.

The center also hosts a full menu of ranger programs. Begin and end your Phelps Lake hike here. Parking spaces fill up by 10am; get there early or in the late afternoon.