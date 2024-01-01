Built in 1924, this chapel has aspen pews and views of the Tetons through the altar window. In summer, Episcopal services are held on Sundays.
Chapel of the Transfiguration
Grand Teton National Park
2.32 MILES
Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. While their name is often ascribed to…
National Museum of Wildlife Art
9.98 MILES
Major works by Bierstadt, Rungius, Remington and Russell breathe life into their subjects in impressive and inspiring ways. The outdoor sculptures and…
6.96 MILES
Crowning glory of the park, the dagger-edged Grand Teton (13,775ft/4199m) has taunted many a would-be mountaineer. The first white men to claim to have…
11.91 MILES
This refuge protects Jackson's herd of several thousand elk, offering them a winter habitat from November to May. During summer, ask at the Jackson…
12.63 MILES
There are dozens of photography galleries selling images of Yellowstone and its wildlife. This is the best of them. The images by Thomas D Manglesen are a…
7.26 MILES
Perched on the lake's glacial moraine, this overlook offers good views of the Tetons and tall Ribbon Cascade to the right of Cascade Canyon, and shuttle…
Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center
3.79 MILES
In contrast to other visitor centers, this beautiful center is a meditative experience. Sitting on 3100 acres donated by the Rockefeller family, the…
2.67 MILES
This is possibly the most photographed spot in the park – and for good reason. The aged wooden barns and fence rails make a quintessential pastoral scene,…
