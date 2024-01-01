Chapel of the Transfiguration

Grand Teton National Park

Built in 1924, this chapel has aspen pews and views of the Tetons through the altar window. In summer, Episcopal services are held on Sundays.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Teton range's reflection upon the Snake River after dawn at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

    Grand Teton National Park

    2.32 MILES

    Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. While their name is often ascribed to…

  • National Museum of Wildlife Art

    National Museum of Wildlife Art

    9.98 MILES

    Major works by Bierstadt, Rungius, Remington and Russell breathe life into their subjects in impressive and inspiring ways. The outdoor sculptures and…

  • Grand Teton

    Grand Teton

    6.96 MILES

    Crowning glory of the park, the dagger-edged Grand Teton (13,775ft/4199m) has taunted many a would-be mountaineer. The first white men to claim to have…

  • National Elk Refuge

    National Elk Refuge

    11.91 MILES

    This refuge protects Jackson's herd of several thousand elk, offering them a winter habitat from November to May. During summer, ask at the Jackson…

  • Manglesen Images of Nature

    Manglesen Images of Nature

    12.63 MILES

    There are dozens of photography galleries selling images of Yellowstone and its wildlife. This is the best of them. The images by Thomas D Manglesen are a…

  • Jenny Lake Overlook

    Jenny Lake Overlook

    7.26 MILES

    Perched on the lake's glacial moraine, this overlook offers good views of the Tetons and tall Ribbon Cascade to the right of Cascade Canyon, and shuttle…

  • Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center

    Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center

    3.79 MILES

    In contrast to other visitor centers, this beautiful center is a meditative experience. Sitting on 3100 acres donated by the Rockefeller family, the…

  • Mormon Row

    Mormon Row

    2.67 MILES

    This is possibly the most photographed spot in the park – and for good reason. The aged wooden barns and fence rails make a quintessential pastoral scene,…

