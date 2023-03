Major works by Bierstadt, Rungius, Remington and Russell breathe life into their subjects in impressive and inspiring ways. The outdoor sculptures and building itself (inspired, oddly, by a ruined Scottish castle) are worth stopping by to see even if the museum is closed.

The discovery gallery has a kids' studio for drawing and print rubbing that adults plainly envy. Check the website for gallery openings, book readings, art classes and events.