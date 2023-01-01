Wyoming Territorial Prison

See the only prison ever to hold Butch Cassidy, who was in for grand larceny in 1894–96, only to emerge a well-connected criminal who fast became one of history's greatest robbers. His story is told in thrilling detail in a back room, while the faces of other 'malicious and desperate outlaws' stare hauntingly at you as you explore the main cellblocks. Outside, tour the factory where convicts produced more than 700 brooms a day – one of the prison's short-lived revenue-generating schemes.

The restored prison is surrounded by other historical buildings of the era, some of which contain tangentially related exhibits. You can easily spend the better part of half a day here.