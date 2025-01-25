Standing 14,115ft (4032m) tall, Pikes Peak is one of the most iconic mountains in Colorado – and in all the USA. Indeed, in 1893, a teacher named Katharine Lee Bates was so moved by the panoramic views from the summit that she penned a poem that later became “America the Beautiful.”

Today, “America’s Mountain” continues to wow visitors with its amazing vistas: when the weather is clear, you can see all the way to Nebraska, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming from the summit. A top way to take in this towering landmark for yourself is by driving your personal vehicle all the way to the summit.

Here’s what to know as you start planning this only–in–the USA road trip.

Getting there

Pikes Peak is roughly 100 miles (161km) south of Denver; with traffic, the drive usually takes a little more than two hours. Once you reach Colorado Springs, you’ll head northwest toward the town of Cascade, where the 19-mile (30½km) paved Pikes Peak Hwy begins.

The drive to the top of Pikes Peak is only 19 miles – but we recommend taking your time to take it all in. Antonin Vincent/DPPI/Shutterstock

What to know before you go

Distance: 19 miles (30½km) one way, 38 miles (61km) round trip

Starting elevation: 7400ft (2255½m)

Ending elevation: 14,115ft (4032m)

Drive time: Two to three hours round trip with stops – but budget three to four hours so you can stop and explore along the way.

Fuel: Start with at least half a tank of gas or a full battery charge, as there are no gas stations or electric vehicle-charging ports on the way to the summit.

Packing: Bring layers, as the summit will be colder and windier than at lower altitudes. Also, pack sun protection and plenty of water to help stave off sunburns and altitude sickness.

Audio tour: Before you start the drive, get the TravelStorysGPS app, then download the free audio driving tour for Pikes Peak.

Cost and reservations: Timed-entry permits are required to drive to the summit between the Thursday before Memorial Day and September 30, and cost $2 each. All year long, you also need a one-day admission ticket or an annual pass.

Hours: The highway is open year-round, but the hours vary depending on the season. In the summer, the uphill gate opens at 7:30am and closes at 6pm.

Safety: Call 719-385-7325 for up-to-date road and weather conditions. Only stop at the designated pullouts. Parents are advised against bringing infants under the age of 6 months to the summit; visitors with heart or respiratory issues are also advised against making the drive. Pull-behind trailers or campers, ATVs, OHVs, skateboards, longboards and some mopeds and scooters are not allowed to make the drive to the summit.

Only about 30 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Crystal Creek Resevoir is a great stop for a hike break. The Speedy Butterfly/Shutterstock

Stops along the way

Crystal Creek Reservoir

About 6 miles into the drive up, you’ll arrive at Crystal Creek Reservoir. Here, you can stretch your legs on the hiking trails, cast a fishing line, have a picnic and buy souvenirs and snacks in the gift shop. You can also easily access nearby North Catamount and South Catamount Reservoirs for even more fishing, hiking and picnicking.

Glen Cove Inn

Around mile 13 on the ascent, you’ll arrive at Glen Cove Inn. It’s home to another gift shop, as well as an eatery called the Timberline Cafe where you can fuel up with sandwiches, burgers, soups, prepackaged snacks, coffee and bottled drinks. Before you climb back into the car, spend a few moments relaxing on the sunny patio. And if you’ve got little ones in tow, try panning for gold in the water sluice.

Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center

Once you reach the top, plan to spend an hour or two at the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. Open since summer 2021, this facility has a gift shop, interpretive exhibits, cafe and rooftop terraces for taking in the views of the valleys below.

Save time to explore the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and try its famous donuts. Visit Colorado Springs

What to eat

Start the day with a hearty breakfast at King’s Chef Diner, a beloved Colorado Springs staple open since 1956. (Go early, as there’s usually a line.) Once you’re seated, order the Grump, a pile of hash browns with grilled onions, shredded cheese, eggs, and a meat of your choice – and definitely order it smothered in green chili.

If you’re feeling peckish while you’re driving, pick up snacks at either Crystal Creek Reservoir or Glen Cove Inn. But I recommend waiting for lunch until you reach the visitor center. Here, you can order soul-warming dishes like mac and cheese and tomato-basil soup, or go for something handheld like a barbecue pulled-pork sandwich.

Whatever you eat, you absolutely must save room for dessert. The Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is famous for its top-secret, high-elevation donut recipe, written back in 1916. (It’s so valuable that employees have to sign a confidentiality agreement.) Choose from cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or fudge – or go for broke and get one of each – to experience the magic of these light, fluffy, mountaintop masterpieces. Just don’t try to bring one back down the mountain with you, as they’ll deflate once you reach lower elevations.

If you don't feel like driving, take the cog railway to the summit of Pikes Peak. Bob Pool/Shutterstock

How else to explore Pikes Peak

Ride the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Hop aboard the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which dates back to 1891, to chug toward the summit. Operating year-round, the cheery, bright-red train sets off from Manitou Springs for the scenic 9-mile climb. The entire round-trip journey takes a little more than three hours, including about 40 minutes of free time at the top to explore the visitor center.

Pikes Peak Shuttle

Scared of navigating the switchbacks yourself? Let a professional do the driving by catching a shuttle to the top. Offered from late May to early August, the shuttle departs from the parking lot at mile 7. You’ll enjoy an audio tour on the way up, then have time to enjoy the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center at your leisure. When you’re read to head back down, hop on another shuttle.

Hiking and Biking

You can also hike or cycle to the top of Pikes Peak – but only if you’re physically fit and experienced enough to do so. These adventures are not for the faint of heart.

To hike to the top, you’ll take the 13-mile one-way Barr Trail, which gains more than 7500ft (2286m) in elevation. You’ll need to plan carefully, as it can take anywhere from six to 10 hours to reach the summit, and you’ll want to try to reach the top before noon to avoid getting caught in a thunderstorm. Then you have to figure out how to get back down: you can take the train or shuttle, have a friend drive up and meet you – or, if you’re up for it, hike back down.

Cycling to the summit is similarly challenging, as you’ll ride on the highway, alongside all the cars driving to the summit. Cyclists don’t need a timed-entry permit, since they don’t take up any parking spots at the top – but they do need to pay the admission fee, and are subject to the same highway hours as other vehicles. At the top, you’ll find bike lockers and racks.

Make your trip an overnight and stay at The Broadmoor. Jim Lambert/Shutterstock

Where else to do and see in the area

You could make Pikes Peak a day trip. But if your schedule allows, it’s worth spending a few days in the region.

For a classic Colorado Springs stay, book a room at The Broadmoor, a historic resort that first opened in 1918 and features lush grounds, opulent decor, multiple restaurants, a spa, a golf course and more. If you’re on a budget, check out Kinship Landing, a hip boutique hotel with a variety of room configurations – including a family suite with bunk beds, and a camp deck where you can pitch a tent.

Colorado Springs also recently welcomed Hotel Polaris, located at the US Air Force Academy. Here, you can pretend you’re flying an F-16 or a 737 MAX in one of the three on-site flight simulators. If you like your lodging with a bit more history and character, stay at The Mining Exchange, a newly opened hotel inside a lovingly restored 1902 downtown building.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are still more than a year away, and the wait for the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles is even longer. Yet you can relive some of the biggest moments in sports history right now at the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, which features Olympics artifacts, interactive exhibits and a hall of fame. (The museum is here because Colorado Springs hosts the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, where Team USA athletes train before the competition.)

Spend a morning in Manitou Springs, a quirky mountain town just west of Colorado Springs. Wander the historic downtown and fill your water bottle at one of the eight naturally sparkling mineral springs. If you’re feeling fit, climb to the top of the Manitou Incline, a grueling hike up 2744 stairs. Manitou Springs is also home to cliff dwellings built by the Ancestral Pueblo between some 800 to 1000 years ago.

On your way back into Colorado Springs, stop by the Garden of the Gods to see hulking red sandstone formations sticking up from the ground. Discovered in 1859, these geological features form some unusual shapes – like the Kissing Camels, which (yes) looks just like two of the humped ungulates smooching. Pop into the visitor center, hike around or take a guided tour. Outfitters can show you around the beautiful site on Segways, Jeeps, trolleys, safari vehicles and electric bikes.