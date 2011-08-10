Saint-Rémy-de-Provence E-Bike Tour with Carrieres de Lumieres

Thanks to this tour you will discover Provence like no others during a full day excursion (49km - 4 hours on your e-bikes). Discovering Provence on an e-bike allows you to enjoy the amazing landscapes and smell all the flavors of this area. You will be guide by a very detailed road-book where you will find all the quiet routes and all the information you need to know during your trip. During this full day excursion in Provence, you will cross all the main touristic sites around St Rémy de Provence. You arrive in St Rémy de Provence in the morning and come at our agency in order to pick up your e-bikes and the information about your tour. The staff will explain you everything you need to know before to leave. Situated in the heart of the Alpilles, Saint Rémy is one of the "must-sees" in Provence. Surrounded by lush green perfumed valleys, its ancient streets are lined with beautifully restored old houses... you will soon be seduced by Saint Rémy's charm! After picking up your e-bikes, you will ride on the road of the Roman Period by crossing the famous village of Les Baux de Provence. The village of the Baux de Provence is situated in the heart of the Alpilles on a rocky plateau 804 ft (245m) high. A brilliant view of Arles, la Camargue and the Alpilles can be seen from the look-out points! This immense and superb stone fortress is without doubt one of the "must-sees" on the Provencal tourist trail!You will enter in Les Carrières de Lumières (included in the price) where you will see that Les Carrières de Lumières in Baux-de-Provence continue their innovative and ambitious artistic project with a unique multimedia exhibition devoted to Marc Chagall (1887 – 1985).Produced by Culturespaces with the assistance of the Comité Marc Chagall, and created by Gianfranco Iannuzzi, Renato Gatto and Massimiliano Siccardi, this new multimedia exhibition offers the remarkable opportunity to discover the impressive oeuvre of Marc Chagall, an artist of Russian origin who obtained French nationality. Then, you will ride on the most beautiful area in the Alpilles by crossing the villages of Maussane les Alpilles and Eygalières. Nestled at the foot of the Alpilles, Maussane is an agreeable village in the Vallée des Baux surrounded by vast olive plantations and superb countryside. Surrounded with magnificent landscapes of Alpilles, Eygalières faces vast fields of olive trees, valleys green and vineyards. You will discover a village full of charm which knew how to preserve its authenticity. The old houses of the village are stone and very beautiful, they always have a stalk of greenery or a bush of flower which exceeds of the door and lets guess beautiful gardens. After visiting Eygalières, you will come back to St Rémy de Provence in order to finish you trip.