The 59,020-acre Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge protects bison, elk, longhorn cattle and a frenetic prairie dog town. Wildlife is abundant; observant drivers might even see a spindly, palm-sized tarantula tiptoeing across the road. At the visitor center, displays highlight the refuge’s flora and fauna and there are inspiring views of prairie grasslands. For a short-but-scenic hike, try the creek-hugging Kite Trail to the waterfalls and rocks at the Forty Foot Hole; it starts at Lost Lake Picnic Area.