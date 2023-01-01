Fort Sill National Historic Landmark & Museum

This historic site includes several original stone buildings. A highlight is the 1872 Post Guardhouse, the center of law enforcement for the Indian Territory. Step inside to see where Apache leader Geronimo and other warriors were held as prisoners of war. Geronimo’s grave, marked by an eagle-topped stone pyramid, is on the fort grounds. Note that you'll need to get a pass at the Visitors Control Center to go beyond the gates to view the historic sites.

Today, Fort Sill is home to the US Army Field Artillery School.