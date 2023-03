You can tour the only Frank Lloyd Wright–designed skyscraper ever built, the 221ft Price Tower (1956). Inside and out it is like Architectural Digest meets The Jetsons. Wright shopped the design around for 30 years before he found clients willing to build it here. All but abandoned in the 1990s, the building now houses a ground-floor art gallery and the Inn at Price Tower. Visitors can also ride the creaky elevators to the 15th-floor Copper Restaurant + Bar.