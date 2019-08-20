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Road-tripping across the USA is one of the most American things you can do. Hitting the road gets you up close to dense eastern forests, windswept plains, red-rock canyons and striking Pacific coastlines. And it allows for pit stops in some of the country's most famous cities, all in one go. A flight might be faster, sure – but it whisks you over the country, rather than through it.

Crisscrossed with an extensive network of well-maintained highways, the US is remarkably easy to traverse by car. In a continent-sized country, long distances are a given, but gas, food and accommodations are largely easy to come by (except in some of the most rural locales). Plus, your own set of wheels gives you the freedom to take side jaunts along the way.

Here are our favorite routes across America’s wide-open spaces, along with tips on how to make the most of your journey.



For even more ideas, check out Lonely Planet's Best Road Trips USA book.

1. Pacific Coast Highway

Best road trip for Pacific views

Bixby Bridge on the Pacific Coast Highway in California. Mark Read/Lonely Planet

Start/finish: San Diego – Seattle

Approximate distance: 1600 miles (2575km)

Time: 8–12 days

The Pacific Coast Highway delivers one of the US’s most iconic road trips, stitching together the West Coast’s most notable cities, quirky California beach towns, ancient redwood forests, and the capes and pools of the Pacific Northwest. The route includes Hwy 1, Hwy 101 and I-5, starting in San Diego; it winds up the coast through Los Angeles, Big Sur, San Francisco and Redwood National & State Parks, eventually terminating in Seattle.

Planning tip: Always check for road closures, particularly in the Big Sur area, where rockslides are common as the road snakes by sea cliffs.

2. Blue Ridge Parkway

Best Appalachian road trip

Motorcycles on Linn Cove Viaduct, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Matt Munro/Lonely Planet

Start/finish: Cherokee, NC – Waynesboro, VA

Approximate distance: 469 miles (755km)

Time: 2–5 days

This spectacular route takes you through the heart of the US’s oldest mountain range, delivering view after view of rolling green mountains chock full of enchanting hiking trails, thundering waterfalls, ancient rock formations and prolific wildlife. Part of the National Parks Service system, the parkway begins adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and traces the mountains through the spectacular Pisgah National Forest, a number of state parks and recreation areas, and Roanoke, Virginia, before ending at the southern entrance of Shenandoah National Park.

Detour: In addition to hiking opportunities within the state and national parks that the parkway passes through, many one-off hikes originate along the route itself. Consult trail maps to avoid missing some of Appalachia’s top routes.

3. Route 66

Best road trip for American kitsch

The historic Route 66 in New Mexico. mcrvlife/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Chicago – Los Angeles

Approximate distance: 2250 miles (3620km)

Time: 1–2 weeks

Nicknamed the Mother Road, Route 66 has permanently ingrained itself in the international psyche as the ultimate US road trip. Starting in Chicago, the storied highway crosses eight states and connects travelers to national parks, weird-but-wonderful roadside attractions and tons of vintage Americana.

Planning tip: The route can be driven in sections or all at once, though we suggest allotting plenty of time to explore, since distances are long, and the activities numerous.

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Begin planning this trip with our book, Journey Route 66 .

4. Natchez Trace Parkway

Best road trip for Southern history

The John Coffee Memorial Bridge on the Natchez Trace Parkway across the Mississippi River. Dennis MacDonald/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Pasquo, TN – Natchez, MS

Approximate distance: 444 miles (715km)

Time: 2–3 days

The path for the Natchez Trace Parkway was originally carved not by humans, but by buffalo that wandered the region from middle Tennessee to Natchez, Mississippi. Indigenous hunters and traders soon followed, and the route later became a full-fledged thoroughfare for European colonists, soldiers and dignitaries. Today, a trip down the Trace yields gorgeous scenery, historic towns and the experience of traveling one of the most storied roads in the country.

5. Badlands–Black Hills Loop

Best road trip in the Great Plains

Badlands National Park, South Dakota. Abstract Artist USA/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Badlands National Park

Approximate distance: 330 miles (531km)

Time: 2 days

If you want to get a taste of the Great Plains’ vast expanse, head to South Dakota for this fascinating road trip through a state of major ecological and cultural importance. Start your trip at the mind-bendingly beautiful Badlands National Park before looping over to the Black Hills, home to the Crazy Horse Memorial, Mt Rushmore and Wind Cave National Park. Along the way, take in views of thriving buffalo herds, fascinating rock formations and plenty of rolling hills.

6. Florida Highway 1

Best road trip for Gulf Coast culture

Motorcycles on Florida Highway 1 heading towards Key West. Michael Kaercher/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Amelia Island – Key West

Approximate distance: 475 miles (765km)

Time: 6 days

Florida’s Hwy 1 runs the length of the state’s Atlantic Coast before banking east at Miami and ending in Key West. This sublime multiday journey takes you past many of Florida’s most iconic sights: historic St Augustine, windswept Canaveral National Seashore, Nascar-fueled Daytona, laid-back Fort Lauderdale and the glam and glitter of Miami and South Beach.

Planning tip: Hurricane season lasts from June through October – the most active months are August and September – and has the potential to significantly affect every part of the state. If you’re visiting during this window, keep close eyes on the forecast.

7. San Juan Skyway

Best road trip for Rocky Mountain peaks

Driving the San Juan Skyway. chapin31/iStockphoto

Start/finish: Durango

Approximate distance: 236 miles (380km)

Time: 1–3 days

The San Juan Skyway delivers some of the Rockies’ biggest views, in high definition. This route – which includes the renowned Million Dollar Hwy – leapfrogs across central Colorado’s mountainous core, connecting Durango, Silverton, Ouray, Telluride and Mesa Verde National Park, the last known for the cliff dwellings left behind by the Ancestral Puebloans.

Planning tip: As its name suggests, the San Juan Skyway runs through high-altitude terrain, making road conditions somewhat unpredictable, particularly during shoulder season. Always check for closures or local warnings before setting off.

8. Richardson Highway

Best road trip for Alaskan grandeur

The Richardson Hwy, Alaska. Mikhail Varentsov/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Fairbanks – Valdez

Approximate distance: 364 miles (586km)

Time: 2–4 days



No road trip roundup would be complete without a journey through the country’s northernmost and largest state. The Richardson Hwy, Alaska’s oldest, connects Fairbanks with Valdez, winding past mountain peaks and glaciers and giving travelers a front seat to some of the country’s most gorgeous natural attractions. Be sure to budget time for pit stops to hike, fish and go white-water rafting.

9. Scenic Byway 12

Best road trip through red-rock country

Scenic Byway 12 in Utah. Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock

Start/finish: Bryce Canyon National Park – Capitol Reef National Park

Approximate distance: 122 miles (196km)

Time: 1 day

Southern Utah feels like a different planet, and this backroads route takes you through the best scenery this geologically diverse state has to offer. Start your journey in the town of Panguitch, right outside Bryce Canyon, then follow the road through red-rock canyons, historic towns and pine forests. You’ll finish your journey in Torrey, gateway to Capitol Reef National Park – and one of the West’s best-kept secrets.

Detour: From Torrey, it’s an easy drive (2 hours and 30 minutes) to Moab, Canyonlands and Arches, making these routes the best way to see Utah’s "Mighty 5" national parks. And the road itself takes you through some amazing lunar-like scenery that contrasts sharply with the red rocks. It’s just wild.

10. Coastal New England

Best road trip for Atlantic maritime vibes

Portland Head Lighthouse near Portland, ME. Feng Cheng/Shutterstock

Start/finish: New York City – Portland, ME

Approximate distance: 430 miles (692km)

Time: 3–5 days



Prep yourself for beach days, picture-perfect oceanside towns and all the lobster you can handle: this coastal New England trip will definitely help you find your sea legs. Start in New York City and make your way north along the coast, stopping to enjoy the lovely beaches in Connecticut and Rhode Island; Massachusetts’ wealth of historical heavy hitters; and New Hampshire’ s lighthouses. The route ends in the culinary hot spot of Portland, Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best time of year to drive Route 66?

The best time of year to drive Route 66 is May to September.

How long does it take to drive the Pacific Coast Highway?

It takes 8 to 12 days to drive the Pacific Coast Highway.

Which US road trips can you do in a long weekend?

US road trips you can do in a long weekend include Coastal New England, Scenic Byway 12, Richardson Hwy, San Juan Skyway, Badlands–Black Hills Loop, Natchez Trace Parkway and Blue Ridge Parkway.

Which US road trip goes through the most national parks?

The Scenic Byway 12 detour on this list would get you to five national parks.

What are the best US road trips for families?

The best US road trips for families include the Jersey Shore, Disneyland & Orange County Beaches and Oklhahoma's Tribal Trails.

This article includes information from Lonely Planet's Best Road Trips USA book, published in September 2026.