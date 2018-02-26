Live Nashville Walking Tour

Start at the center of Nashville's entertainment universe, 5th Avenue and Broadway, the heart of Nashville's Entertainment District. See the oldest residence in Nashville, the legendary Ryman Auditorium - original home of the Grand Ole Opry, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge - America's most famous honky tonk. and time-travel to the days before Prohibition with a stop at Nashville's Silver Dollar Saloon (2nd & Broadway), where drink, song, games of chance, and ladies of the night were the rule and never the exception. Take a walk down Market Street through Butler's Run to Riverfront Park, where the hustle and bustle of Nashville's river trade made it the 2nd largest city west of the Appalachians. Amazing views of The Cumberland River, Titans' Stadium, and an exact replica of Nashville's first settlement Fort Nashborough, where we relive the spot where the Cherokee almost ended Tennessee's capital before it got started, abound. Head to Nashville Public Square and meet Andrew Jackson, Tennessee's most (in)famous president, whose exploits in war were only eclipsed by the infamy of his decisions. Off to Printers Alley (Nashville's historic "Men's Quarter"); here the seedy and oft-fun side of Nashville reveals Skull's Rainbow Room, one of Johnny Cash's favorite haunts, along with the site of The Jolly Roger, where Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix cut their chops before skyrocketing to stardom. Continue onto Cherry Street (4th Avenue today), whose inotoriety was so great "no modest woman" would dare risk her reputation treading upon it. Through The Arcade we'll make a brief stop at Country Legend Chet Atkins' Statue before a short trek to The Capitol, one of America's most stunning. The Tennessee State Capitol is a treasure trove of history and was instrumental in the Union's defeat of Confederacy. A brief tale of the critical role Nashville played in Women's Suffrage at The Hermitage Hotel and our tour ends with brief stops at Downtown Presbyterian Church, site of the original Maxwell House, and we are then back in honky tonk heaven between Tootsie's and The Ryman, where many a country legend would sneak a drink or five before taking the stage.