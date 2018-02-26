Welcome to Tennessee
The state's three geographic regions, East, Middle and West Tennessee, are represented by the three stars on the Tennessee flag. Each has its own unique beauty: the heather-colored peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains; the lush green valleys of the central plateau around Nashville; and the hot, sultry lowlands near Memphis.
In Tennessee you can hike shady mountain trails in the morning, and by evening whoop it up in a Nashville honky-tonk or walk the streets of Memphis with Elvis' ghost.
Elvis Presley's Graceland Tour
The journey to Graceland begins on Elvis Presley Boulevard at Graceland Plaza.Elvis Experience Tour:Package includes the Graceland Mansion audio-guided tour with orientation film, Elvis' two custom airplanes (if option selected), along with self-guided tours of the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, Elvis The Entertainer Career Showcase Museum, Elvis Discovery Exhibits, and More! Elvis' two custom jets can be added to this tour.All exhibits, except Graceland Mansion are located in the Graceland plaza or at Graceland Crossing.
Elvis Presley Graceland VIP Tour
Your packaged one-of-a-kind tour includes an audio guide through Graceland Mansion, access to special exhibits on Elvis’ Hawaii and Las Vegas, and access to the Automobile Museum. See Itinerary for all the attractions included in this VIP package.
Discover Nashville
Enjoy a narrated tour of Historic Downtown, Fort Nashborough, the State Capitol, The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and Music Row. Your tour will also include entrance into the Ryman Auditorium - the Mother Church of Country Music, long time home of the Grand Ole Opry and recently voted the finest concert venue in the United States.You will also tour the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This 37 million dollar facility is a beautiful tribute to Country Music and the artists who have made it great.
Memphis City Tour with Optional Graceland Admission
Starting from your downtown Memphis hotel, your friendly, fun, professional guide will take you on narrated sightseeing tour by mini-coach. Cruise down Beale Street and Cotton Row, and travel along the Mississippi River and through Victorian Village, where you’ll see homes built in the 1800s. See statues of Elvis Presley and BB King and pass the National Civil Rights Museum, located in the Lorraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. Stop at Schwab, a 120-year-old general store, and pass St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sun Studio, and the Pyramid Arena, an astounding 20,142-seat arena resembling an Egyptian pyramid. You’ll also stop at the Peabody Hotel, famous for the 'Peabody Ducks' that live on the hotel’s rooftop and make their way to the lobby in a daily 'March of Ducks' celebration. Optional Graceland AdmissionUpgrade to include admission to the Graceland Mansion, Elvis Presley’s former home. See his personal mementos, photos, costumes and collection of gold and platinum records as you journey from the icon’s humble beginnings, through his rise to stardom and on to his tragic death. Optional Sun Studio TourSee where it all began at the legendary Sun Studios, where some of the greatest singers recorded their music - including Elvis Presley, Johnnie Cash, BB King and many moreAfter your tour, you’ll be taken back to your Memphis hotel.
Grand Ole Opry Admission Ticket
Make your way to the Grand Ole Opry with your ticket for a great seat and a classic country music experience. Started in 1925 as a local radio broadcast, the Opry quickly become popular for its musical variety show, which features styles from bluegrass to modern country. The venue has continued to be a hotbed for introducing new talent, both bands and solo musicians, and has boosted the careers of hundreds of famous country musicians. It is also the home base for the United States' longest-running live radio show. Note the large wooden circle on stage; the six-foot (2-m) oak piece was cut from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, the original home of the Opry until it moved to the current building in 1974. Outside of the Opry, snap some fun photos of the giant guitar statues and Opry signage. Once you're in, enjoy the 2-hour show. Each performance features six to eight bands or artists from a wide spectrum of musicians. Some of the superstars that have performed here include Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Dickens. Afterward, head home or to your hotel knowing that you just experienced a show at one of the world’s most famous country music venues.The Grand Ole Opry will take place at the Ryman Auditorium during the months of November, December 2016 and January 2017 Also on February 3, 2017. Located at: 116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Live Nashville Walking Tour
Start at the center of Nashville's entertainment universe, 5th Avenue and Broadway, the heart of Nashville's Entertainment District. See the oldest residence in Nashville, the legendary Ryman Auditorium - original home of the Grand Ole Opry, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge - America's most famous honky tonk. and time-travel to the days before Prohibition with a stop at Nashville's Silver Dollar Saloon (2nd & Broadway), where drink, song, games of chance, and ladies of the night were the rule and never the exception. Take a walk down Market Street through Butler's Run to Riverfront Park, where the hustle and bustle of Nashville's river trade made it the 2nd largest city west of the Appalachians. Amazing views of The Cumberland River, Titans' Stadium, and an exact replica of Nashville's first settlement Fort Nashborough, where we relive the spot where the Cherokee almost ended Tennessee's capital before it got started, abound. Head to Nashville Public Square and meet Andrew Jackson, Tennessee's most (in)famous president, whose exploits in war were only eclipsed by the infamy of his decisions. Off to Printers Alley (Nashville's historic "Men's Quarter"); here the seedy and oft-fun side of Nashville reveals Skull's Rainbow Room, one of Johnny Cash's favorite haunts, along with the site of The Jolly Roger, where Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix cut their chops before skyrocketing to stardom. Continue onto Cherry Street (4th Avenue today), whose inotoriety was so great "no modest woman" would dare risk her reputation treading upon it. Through The Arcade we'll make a brief stop at Country Legend Chet Atkins' Statue before a short trek to The Capitol, one of America's most stunning. The Tennessee State Capitol is a treasure trove of history and was instrumental in the Union's defeat of Confederacy. A brief tale of the critical role Nashville played in Women's Suffrage at The Hermitage Hotel and our tour ends with brief stops at Downtown Presbyterian Church, site of the original Maxwell House, and we are then back in honky tonk heaven between Tootsie's and The Ryman, where many a country legend would sneak a drink or five before taking the stage.