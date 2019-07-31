Memphis

MEMPHIS, USA - NOVEMBER 25: Neon signs of famous blues clubs on historical Beale street on November 25, 2008. Beale street is a major tourist attraction and a place for blues festivals and concerts

Overview

Memphis doesn't just attract tourists; it draws pilgrims. Music-lovers lose themselves to the throb of blues guitar on Beale St. Barbecue connoisseurs descend to stuff themselves silly on smoky pulled pork and dry-rubbed ribs. Elvis fanatics fly in to pay their respects at Graceland. You could spend days hopping from one museum or historic site to another, stopping only for barbecue, and leave happy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) Presley, Elvis *08.01.1935-16.08.1977+Saenger, Schauspieler, USA - seine Villa 'Graceland' in Memphis, Tennessee (Innenansicht): goldene Schallplatten umkraenzen ein Elvis-Portrait- Januar 1997 (Photo by Sabine Wolf/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Graceland

    Memphis

    If you only make one stop in Memphis, it should be here: the sublimely kitschy, gloriously bizarre home of the King of Rock and Roll. Though born in…

  • USA, Tennessee, Sun Studio

    Sun Studio

    Memphis

    This dusty storefront is ground zero for American rock and roll. Starting in the early 1950s, Sun's Sam Phillips recorded blues artists such as Howlin'…

  • MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 19: Aja Robertson, 7, looks out the window of the Rosa Parks bus exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum January 19, 2004 in Memphis, Tennessee. The museum's attendance swelled to about 9,500 visitors on Martin Luther King Day. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images)

    National Civil Rights Museum

    Memphis

    Housed partly inside the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, is the gut-wrenching National Civil Rights Museum…

  • MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, May 12, 2015 : The Stax Museum is a replica of Stax recording studio. It celebrates the legacy of Stax Records and its artists as Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, and many others.; Shutterstock ID 283890692; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Stax Museum of American Soul Music

    Memphis

    Wanna get funky? Head directly to Soulsville, USA, where this 17,000-sq-ft museum sits on the site of the old Stax recording studio. This venerable spot…

  • Memphis, TN, USA - August 5, 2015: The redbrick and blue trim Memphis Music Hall of Fame museum building

    Memphis Music Hall of Fame

    Memphis

    It was a long time coming, but Memphis finally has a shrine to its own. This small but well-done museum, the sister gallery to the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul…

  • The Memphis Pyramid is an unusual landmark on the city's skyline, but its history is even more interesting

    Memphis Pyramid

    Memphis

    Don't laugh, but the most striking building in Memphis, a 32-story pyramid completed in 1991, is now home to an enormous Bass Pro Shop. Even if you don't…

  • MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 03: Blues Hall Of Fame in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) 615197808

    Blues Hall of Fame

    Memphis

    Dedicated to Blues Hall of Fame inductees, this intimate and well-done space features a rotating art gallery on the lobby level and a small but well…

  • NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Al Green sits for a portrait in his office in Memphis, TN on November 10th, 2014. The legendary singer is a recipient of the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo by Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post via Getty Images.)

    Full Gospel Tabernacle Church

    Memphis

    On Sunday, put on your 'smell goods' and head to services in South Memphis, where soul-music legend turned reverend Al Green presides over a powerful…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

The birthplace of rock ’n’ roll is a pilgrimage site for fans, yes. But there’s a lot more to Memphis than music. Here are the best experiences in town.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Memphis is a city that knows how to enjoy life. Pick the perfect time for your visit with our guide to what's happening in Bluff City in 2024.

Read article

Things to Know

With packing tips and info on health and safety, here's everything you need to know before visiting Memphis.

Read article

Transportation

The sprawling scale of Memphis can be overwhelming to new visitors but we've got everything you need to know about getting around Bluff City.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Save some dollars in Memphis with the city's top free experiences.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Get to know Memphis one neighborhood at a time with this guide.

Read article

Day Trips

Memphis may be famous for its music, but the city owes a lot to the small towns on its doorstep. Here are the region's best day trips.

Read article

Money and Costs

Looking for a fun-filled city break that won’t break the bank? Then Memphis has you covered.

Read article

Traveling with Kids

Memphis is known for its rowdy nightlife but it's also a great spot for a family break. Here's what you need to know about visiting with tots in tow.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Memphis

History

A visitor’s guide to the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel

Dec 17, 2024 • 5 min read

