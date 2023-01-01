Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Wanna get funky? Head directly to Soulsville, USA, where this 17,000-sq-ft museum sits on the site of the old Stax recording studio. This venerable spot was soul music's epicenter in the 1960s, when Otis Redding, Booker T and the MGs, and Wilson Pickett recorded here.

Dive into soul-music history with photos, displays of '60s and '70s stage clothing, a Soul Train dance floor complete with musical accompaniment and video, and, above all, Isaac Hayes' 1972 Superfly Cadillac, outfitted with shag-fur carpeting and 24-karat-gold exterior trim.