Dedicated to Blues Hall of Fame inductees, this intimate and well-done space features a rotating art gallery on the lobby level and a small but well-curated line of bluesy exhibits downstairs. Highlights include the outlandish and flamboyant tour jackets (witness Muddy Waters' impossibly retro 1982 number) and sparkly performance gowns worn by Mavis Staples, Koko Taylor and Denise LaSalle. Don't miss BB King's last Lucille, which was carried in his funeral procession in 2015.