Withers Collection Museum

Featuring content culled from a 1.8-million-strong photo archive, this museum and gallery pays tribute to the work of famed African American photojournalist Bill Withers. Some of his most iconic pictures, like the 'I Am a Man' image from the 1968 sanitation workers' strike (since immortalized in graffitied Technicolor glory on a wall at 390 South Main St) and 1957 Elvis and BB King photos, are displayed by themes such as civil rights or Memphis musical history.