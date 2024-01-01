WC Handy House Museum

On the corner of 4th St, this shotgun shack once belonged to the composer called the 'father of the blues.' He was the first to transpose the 12 bars and later wrote 'Beale Street Blues', in 1916. A docent-led tour provides background that supplements the exhibits. The credit-card machine occasionally acts up, so bring cash.
