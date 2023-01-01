Don't laugh, but the most striking building in Memphis, a 32-story pyramid completed in 1991, is now home to an enormous Bass Pro Shop. Even if you don't need fishing gear or hiking boots, pop in to see the artificial swamp and the aquariums, or test your skill at the shooting range. Most fun is the Sky High, a central clear-walled elevator rising 28 stories to a glass observation deck with big views of downtown and the river.

The Pyramid is also home to two restaurants and an outdoor-themed hotel, the Big Cypress Lodge (www.big-cypress.com).