One of Music Row's most historic studios, this is where Elvis, the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton all recorded numerous hits. The latter did a little more than that, once arriving late to a session and accidentally running her car into the building – a scar still visible today.

Tours tell the stories of country music's most famous artists. See the space where session musicians strummed, tapped and belted out the melodies of some of Elvis' most famous tunes, or the recording equipment that captured history in the making.

History

RCA Studio B played an integral role in forming the "Nashville Sound" in the 1960s. A sophisticated sound characterized by the smooth choruses and tempos typically associated with pop music, the Nashville Sound replaced the rougher melodies of honky-tonk music that dominated earlier generations.

The studio was built at the request of Chet Atkins, who ran RCA's Nashville operations and had produced dozens of hits. Atkins helped usher in the Nashville Sound and propel country music to new heights of popularity. Famous songs recorded in Studio B are "Oh Lonesome Me" by Dan Gibson, "Only Daddy That'll Walk the Line" by Waylon Jennings, and Dolly Parton's "I will always Love you."

On August 17, 1977, the studio shut its doors – the day after its most famous musician, Elvis Presley, died. Ownership was transferred over to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

Tickets and other practicalities

Tours of the Historic RCA Studio B begin at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where tickets are purchased, and run hourly. Tickets start at $46 and include entry to the Hall of Fame & Museum.

Nearby restaurants

The restaurants of the surrounding Midtown area cater to Vanderbilt students and white-collar crowds from local recording studios and hospitals. That means there are a few quality options interspersed with the usual fast-casual spots. Midtown Cafe is consistently ranked among the top restaurants in the South for its long-running menu of American cuisine. Top-dollar Catbird Seat woos patrons with its single, U-shaped table carefully positioned to feature the best seats in the house for the main event: what's happening in the kitchen.