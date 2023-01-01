Nashville Public Library – Downtown

For an excellent overview of the Civil Rights movement in Nashville, check out the Civil Rights Collection, a permanent exhibit in the 2nd-floor galleries. Highlights from the movement are described on a symbolic lunch counter, which also lists the Ten Rules of Conduct for lunch-counter protesters. Several informative videos spotlight different aspects of the movement, while other special collections include artifacts from Ryman Auditorium's musical history.

Art galleries feature rotating exhibits and the tranquil courtyard garden is a pleasant place to read or use the wi-fi.