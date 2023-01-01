A beautiful day trip or extended road trip from Nashville, the Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 444 miles through three states until reaching its eponymous Mississippi end. Of the many highlights along the way, the Double Arch Bridge near Franklin, the Fall Hollow and Jackson waterfalls and the Tennessee River stand out, and can easily be visited in a day.

A man stands in front of Jackson Falls on the Natchez Trace Parkway. ©marekuliasz/Getty Images

It's extremely popular with cyclists, who come from surrounding states to ride the miles of truck-free highway. Remember to share the road. Also, look out for deer, beaver and other wildlife.