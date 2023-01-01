Belle Meade Plantation

The Harding-Jackson family purchased enslaved people to build a cotton gin, gristmill and sawmill along the Natchez road in the early 1800s. These businesses grew and eventually a dairy farm and a thoroughbred breeding program were added. While efforts have been made to honor the enslaved people who built Belle Meade, the plantation still glorifies the white experience in the pre–Civil War South – including selling Confederate soldier costumes and Confederate flag memorabilia in the gift shop.

Various tours are available at different prices, including a grounds-only tour ($15), a mansion tour and a Segway tour of the grounds. The Journey to Jubilee tour highlights the experience of the many enslaved people at Belle Meade.