This bucolic park sits within a bend in the Cumberland River. Fifteen miles west of downtown, the 808-acre park has a tranquil beauty well suited to those seeking solitude and wildlife. The park is also home to an outdoor center that schedules bird walks, night hikes and kid-friendly nature classes. More than 6 miles of trails, including a 2.3-mile loop trail, can be accessed from the outdoor center. Leashed dogs are permitted.