This prestigious university was founded in 1833 by railway magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt. The 330-acre campus buzzes with about 12,000 students on lush and leafy lawns. Just how leafy? The campus, home to more than 6000 trees, is a designated arboretum. Many trees are labeled, but you can also take a smartphone tree tour (http://vanderbilt.edu/trees/tours).