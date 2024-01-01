Just west of downtown, sections of 16th and 17th Aves, called Music Sq West and Music Sq East, are home to the production companies, record labels, agents, managers and promoters who run Nashville's country-music industry, including the famed Historic RCA Studio B.
Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
1.03 MILES
This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…
0.12 MILES
One of Music Row's most historic studios, this is where Elvis, the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton all recorded numerous hits. The latter did a little…
Cheekwood Botanical Garden & Museum of Art
6.33 MILES
Cheekwood is a botanical garden with an arty inclination, just southwest of downtown Nashville. The numerous gardens combine themes (Japanese, water,…
13 MILES
A beautiful day trip or extended road trip from Nashville, the Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 444 miles through three states until reaching its eponymous…
National Museum of African American Music
1.05 MILES
The National Museum of African American Music tells the story of the impact that African American culture has had on music around the world, from gospel to…
6.82 MILES
This unassuming modern brick building seats 4400 for the Grand Ole Opry multiple times per week. Daytime backstage guided tours are offered every 15…
15.85 MILES
For a photogenic view of this graceful double-arch bridge, pull into the Birdsong Hollow overlook, about 4 miles south of the northern terminus of the…
1.47 MILES
This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…
Nearby Nashville attractions
0.68 MILES
This prestigious university was founded in 1833 by railway magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt. The 330-acre campus buzzes with about 12,000 students on lush and…
3. Cohen Memorial Hall Gallery
0.7 MILES
Located on Vanderbilt's freshman Peabody College campus, the gallery showcases an array of rotating seasonal exhibitions.
0.73 MILES
A top-notch post office turned art museum and complex, hosting traveling exhibitions of everything from American folk art to Picasso, and as off-the-wall…
0.91 MILES
The centerpiece of this museum is the 75ft-high Adventure Tower, a multi-floor pyramid loaded with interactive features covering music, health and energy…
0.91 MILES
Opened in 2013, this convention and events complex looks up-to-the-nanosecond modern. It hosts everything from pool-and-spa expos to auditions for The…
0.95 MILES
The story of Belmont Mansion is the story of Adelicia Acklen, a Nashville socialite turned savvy businesswoman. One maneuver of note? Asking her second…
0.97 MILES
In 1862 Union forces captured Nashville, an important transportation hub linking rivers, turnpikes and railroads, and built this fort using a conscripted…