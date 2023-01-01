A top-notch post office turned art museum and complex, hosting traveling exhibitions of everything from American folk art to Picasso, and as off-the-wall as auto shows and fashion displays.

Architecture tours of the building – an impressive art deco structure – are available on Saturdays. Families with small children will appreciate the hands-on activities offered in the Martin Artquest Gallery upstairs. Download the museum's free app to access gallery tours on your own device, or use one of theirs for a small fee.