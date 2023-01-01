Bicentennial Capitol Mall

Downtown Nashville's 19-acre green lung swoops grandly north from the Tennessee State Capitol, giving unparalleled (and much televised) views of its white antebellum columns. It's a fine place for a stroll, especially on a Saturday when the Nashville Farmers Market is in full swing nearby. The park also hosts events, such as the city's New Year's Eve celebration.

Constructed in 1996 to commemorate Tennessee's 200th birthday, the park is decorated with various lessons in the state's history and attractions. Plot a route on the 200ft granite map of Tennessee, complete with rivers, roads and county lines, at the park's southern end, or read about the state's past along the Pathway of History. The centerpiece of the park is the 2000-seat Tennessee Amphitheater.