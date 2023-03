This 1845–59 Greek Revival building was built from local limestone and marble by slaves and prison inmates working alongside European artisans. Around the back, steep stairs lead down to the Bicentennial Capitol Mall, whose outdoor walls are covered with historical facts about Tennessee's history, and the wonderful daily Farmers Market.

Free tours leave from the Information Desk on the 1st floor of the Capitol every hour on the hour between 9am and 3pm (except 12pm) on weekdays.