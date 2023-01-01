Opened in 1927 and named after two local park commissioners, Percy (the larger) and Edwin (the smaller) Warner Parks are where Nashvillians come to enjoy the great outdoors. Percy makes a grander first impression, with an impressive flight of steps at the main, northern entrance leading up to trailheads and bike paths. But both have hikes and horse routes over wooded hills that draw visitors here.

Great for kids, the Warner Park Nature Center has educational programs and information about the natural history of the parks. There is also a nature playground and the trails are easy and fun for families. In spring you can hunt for tadpoles in the stream, but watch for falling horse chestnuts in the fall.