Sevier Park

Nashville

Sevier's playground, picnic tables and lots of greenery provide some respite from the busy 12South streets. The highlight of the park is the Sunnyside mansion; built in 1852, it blends Italianate and Greek Revival features. Tours are not available, but you can step inside for information about the house from the city historical commission, which has an office here.

