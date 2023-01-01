Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or not. Gaze at Carl Perkins' blue suede shoes, Elvis' gold Cadillac (actually white) and gold piano (actually gold), and Hank Williams’ Western-cut suit with musical note appliqués.

The museum grounds also feature the 800-seat CMA Theater, the Taylor Swift Education Center and rotating exhibits that explore the evolution and impact of country music. Written exhibits trace country's roots, computer touch screens access recordings and photos from the enormous archives, and the fact- and music-filled audio tour is narrated by contemporary stars.

Just a few blocks away from the honky-tonks that line Broadway, the museum is the perfect place to start a tour of Nashville's musical past and present.

Tickets and other practicalities

Tickets for adults start at $26. Packages that include both visits to the museum and RCA Studio B run $46.

Plan on spending around two hours to visit the museum.

Where to eat nearby

For quick bites, the museum has an on-site cafe called the Red Onion. We recommend heading over to the nearby Assembly Hall at Fifth and Broadway for a thorough selection of Nashville's top restaurants, including Prince's Hot Chicken, Desano Pizza or The Pharmacy.