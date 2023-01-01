John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

For a photogenic view of Nashville's skyline, stroll to the middle of this lovely truss bridge across the Cumberland River. Seigenthaler, longtime editor of The Tennessean newspaper and a noted champion of the Civil Rights movement and the First Amendment, saved the life of a suicidal man planning to jump from the bridge. Today, the bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists only. On the downtown side, access is on 3rd Ave S.

The span links Riverfront Park on the west side of the river with Cumberland Park on the east. For free parking close to downtown, park in the lot beside Cumberland Park then walk across the bridge to downtown.