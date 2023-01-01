This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area. In summer, splash around in the 'sprayground.' For artistic distraction, admire Alice Aycock's graceful Ghost Ballet sculpture or see what's on tap in the amphitheater. The park's 3.5-mile East Bank Greenway rolls north along the river.

Top tip? Save money on downtown parking by using the lot for this park. It's usually free unless there's a scheduled event. Stroll over the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to downtown.