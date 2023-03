For a photogenic view of this graceful double-arch bridge, pull into the Birdsong Hollow overlook, about 4 miles south of the northern terminus of the parkway. Completed in 1993, the 1572ft-long span is a precast segmental arch bridge, the first built in the US. For a view from below, drive south to the exit just beyond the bridge. For a pleasant driving loop, follow Hwy 96 east to Franklin then drive north to Nashville.