Carnton Plantation

Carnton’s grand main house, slave quarters and lovely garden are worth a visit in their own right. But add the plantation’s role as a field hospital during the Battle of Franklin, one of the Civil War's deadliest and most decisive confrontations, and it becomes a must-see. Blood-stained floors, surgical instruments and a Confederate cemetery are just three fascinating aspects of a visit.

Guided tours last 60 minutes.

A combined ticket ($30) allows entry to nearby Carter House, also with Civil War connections.