Nolensville

Tennessee

A cluster of antique shops and down-home restaurants bring visitors by the carload to the historic district of this bustling hamlet. Hugging Nolensville Rd between Nashville and Murfreesboro, it's a pleasant shopping and lunch stop on the way back to Nashville from Stones River National Battlefield.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum August 1, 2014 in Nashville, TN. It opened in 1961 and preserves the evolving history and traditions of country music.

    Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

    15.34 MILES

    This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…

  • RCA Studio B

    Historic RCA Studio B

    15.2 MILES

    One of Music Row's most historic studios, this is where Elvis, the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton all recorded numerous hits. The latter did a little…

  • 500px Photo ID: 109216371 - Sunset from the Natchez Trace Highway near Nashville.

    Natchez Trace Parkway

    18.02 MILES

    A beautiful day trip or extended road trip from Nashville, the Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 444 miles through three states until reaching its eponymous…

  • National Museum of African American Music

    National Museum of African American Music

    15.53 MILES

    The National Museum of African American Music tells the story of the impact that African American culture has had on music around the world, from gospel to…

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE-FEBRUARY 4, 2015: The Grand Ole Opry is a landmark in Nashville, Tennessee that beckons country music fans from around the world.; Shutterstock ID 252407671; Your name (First / Last): Trisha Ping; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editoria; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/Online Editorial/Trisha Ping/Nashville

    Grand Ole Opry House

    17.51 MILES

    This unassuming modern brick building seats 4400 for the Grand Ole Opry multiple times per week. Daytime backstage guided tours are offered every 15…

  • Double Arch Bridge at Natchez Trace Parkway near Franklin, TN

    Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge

    18.15 MILES

    For a photogenic view of this graceful double-arch bridge, pull into the Birdsong Hollow overlook, about 4 miles south of the northern terminus of the…

  • Cumberland Park

    Cumberland Park

    15.49 MILES

    This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…

Nearby Tennessee attractions

1. Travellers Rest Plantation & Museum

9.9 MILES

Tours of this historic house, which dates from 1799, tell the story of John Overton, a Tennessee attorney, judge and businessman who also founded Memphis…

2. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere

10.05 MILES

Mammals chill out along the grassy Savannah Loop and the bamboo-filled Jungle Loop, and amphibians get their own special house. We're partial to the…

3. Radnor Lake State Park

10.79 MILES

It's hard to imagine that this beautiful lake is artificial, but so it is, built by a railway company in 1914 and handed over to public use in 1973. These…

4. Carnton Plantation

11.13 MILES

Carnton’s grand main house, slave quarters and lovely garden are worth a visit in their own right. But add the plantation’s role as a field hospital…

5. Lotz House

11.63 MILES

Along with nearby Carnton Plantation and neighboring Carter House, Lotz House is the other must-see in the trio of Battle of Franklin historic sites. As…

6. Carter House

11.69 MILES

On November 30, 1864, 37,000 men (20,000 Confederates and 17,000 Union soldiers) fought over a 2-mile stretch of Franklin’s outskirts. Sprawl has turned…

7. Percy Priest Lake

13.1 MILES

What's 42 miles long and the closest thing Nashville has to a beach resort? Percy Priest Lake. Just a 15-minute drive east of the city, this huge,…

8. Sevier Park

13.27 MILES

Sevier's playground, picnic tables and lots of greenery provide some respite from the busy 12South streets. The highlight of the park is the Sunnyside…