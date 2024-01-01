A cluster of antique shops and down-home restaurants bring visitors by the carload to the historic district of this bustling hamlet. Hugging Nolensville Rd between Nashville and Murfreesboro, it's a pleasant shopping and lunch stop on the way back to Nashville from Stones River National Battlefield.
Nolensville
Tennessee
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
15.34 MILES
This monumental museum, reflecting the near-biblical importance of country music to Nashville's soul, is a must-see whether you're a country music fan or…
15.2 MILES
One of Music Row's most historic studios, this is where Elvis, the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton all recorded numerous hits. The latter did a little…
Cheekwood Botanical Garden & Museum of Art
14.86 MILES
Cheekwood is a botanical garden with an arty inclination, just southwest of downtown Nashville. The numerous gardens combine themes (Japanese, water,…
18.02 MILES
A beautiful day trip or extended road trip from Nashville, the Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 444 miles through three states until reaching its eponymous…
National Museum of African American Music
15.53 MILES
The National Museum of African American Music tells the story of the impact that African American culture has had on music around the world, from gospel to…
17.51 MILES
This unassuming modern brick building seats 4400 for the Grand Ole Opry multiple times per week. Daytime backstage guided tours are offered every 15…
18.15 MILES
For a photogenic view of this graceful double-arch bridge, pull into the Birdsong Hollow overlook, about 4 miles south of the northern terminus of the…
15.49 MILES
This 6.5-acre park hugs the Cumberland River's eastern bank across from downtown. For kids, there's a climbing wall and an innovative washboard play area…
Nearby Tennessee attractions
1. Travellers Rest Plantation & Museum
9.9 MILES
Tours of this historic house, which dates from 1799, tell the story of John Overton, a Tennessee attorney, judge and businessman who also founded Memphis…
10.05 MILES
Mammals chill out along the grassy Savannah Loop and the bamboo-filled Jungle Loop, and amphibians get their own special house. We're partial to the…
10.79 MILES
It's hard to imagine that this beautiful lake is artificial, but so it is, built by a railway company in 1914 and handed over to public use in 1973. These…
11.13 MILES
Carnton’s grand main house, slave quarters and lovely garden are worth a visit in their own right. But add the plantation’s role as a field hospital…
11.63 MILES
Along with nearby Carnton Plantation and neighboring Carter House, Lotz House is the other must-see in the trio of Battle of Franklin historic sites. As…
11.69 MILES
On November 30, 1864, 37,000 men (20,000 Confederates and 17,000 Union soldiers) fought over a 2-mile stretch of Franklin’s outskirts. Sprawl has turned…
13.1 MILES
What's 42 miles long and the closest thing Nashville has to a beach resort? Percy Priest Lake. Just a 15-minute drive east of the city, this huge,…
13.27 MILES
Sevier's playground, picnic tables and lots of greenery provide some respite from the busy 12South streets. The highlight of the park is the Sunnyside…