Travellers Rest Plantation & Museum

Tours of this historic house, which dates from 1799, tell the story of John Overton, a Tennessee attorney, judge and businessman who also founded Memphis. General John Bell Hood, who used the house as his headquarters before the Battle of Nashville in 1864, famously joined five other Confederate generals for dinner one night in the home. Numerous personal items of the Overtons are displayed. A thoughtful exhibit in the weaving house spotlights the enslaved people listed on an 1835 plantation inventory list.