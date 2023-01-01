Adventure Science Center

The centerpiece of this museum is the 75ft-high Adventure Tower, a multi-floor pyramid loaded with interactive features covering music, health and energy. At the engaging Bodyquest, kids can move a ball with brain power or drop down, yes, the Colorectal Slide. Elsewhere, future scientists can tackle a moonwalk, watch live bees build a honeycomb, or lift a car with a lever.

In addition to the permanent exhibits, the attached Sudekum Planetarium shows engaging films on a 360-degree domed screen for an extra fee. Several rotating exhibits on the 1st floor also offer hands-on explorations to little scientists. A sub shop and frozen-yogurt stand are good lunch and snack options inside.