In 1862 Union forces captured Nashville, an important transportation hub linking rivers, turnpikes and railroads, and built this fort using a conscripted labor force. The fort, most of which is now destroyed, sat atop a hill and sprawled across 4 acres. An interpretative trail loops around the base of St Cloud Hill, with a spur climbing to the top for one of the best views of the city.

The conscripted labor force consisted of some 2700 formerly enslaved refugees and free black people who had fled to the city after it fell to Union forces.

From June through August, the visitor center opens at 9am on Fridays.