The story of Belmont Mansion is the story of Adelicia Acklen, a Nashville socialite turned savvy businesswoman. One maneuver of note? Asking her second husband to sign a prenuptial agreement, unusual at the time, which gave her full control of her extensive financial interests. The 1853 mansion was later restyled as an Italianate villa. Union forces occupied the property before and during the 1864 Battle of Nashville. One-hour tours explore common areas and family rooms, with many original and period pieces.