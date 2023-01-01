Nashville Zoo at Grassmere

Mammals chill out along the grassy Savannah Loop and the bamboo-filled Jungle Loop, and amphibians get their own special house. We're partial to the kangaroos at the Kangaroo Kickabout, where you can reach out and pet Australia's favorite marsupial. Let kids loose to scramble and swing on the 66,000-sq-ft Jungle Gym. The veterinary clinic offers visitors glassed-in views of check-up rooms and a video screen for a close-up look into how the zoo vets care for the many animals.

Note that many animals may be kept inside on cold days.