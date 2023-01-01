On November 30, 1864, 37,000 men (20,000 Confederates and 17,000 Union soldiers) fought over a 2-mile stretch of Franklin’s outskirts. Sprawl has turned much of that battlefield into suburbs, but the Carter House property preserves a large chunk of one of the main scenes of the conflict.

While the fighting raged above, the family hid in the basement, and today the house is one of the most bullet-ridden Civil War properties left in the USA (some 1000 or more bullet holes are estimated across its various buildings). Tours last 60 minutes.