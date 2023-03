Along with nearby Carnton Plantation and neighboring Carter House, Lotz House is the other must-see in the trio of Battle of Franklin historic sites. As well as its Civil War connections (it was at the front line of the 1864 battle and has the scars to prove it), it also offers a fascinating look at the lives of German-born Mr Lotz – a master carpenter who built the house and many of its furnishings – and his family.