An easy 1-mile trail loops around a lake in this lovely 132-acre park, with the Parthenon anchoring the western horizon. Vast lawns beg for picnics while noisy ducks beg for bread crumbs. The sunken gardens are particularly photogenic in spring. After a stint as a racetrack in the late 1800s, the land here was selected as the sight for the 1897 Centennial Exposition.