Shutterstock / Drone Trekkers
Chattanooga has charisma to spare. With world-class rock climbing, hiking, cycling and water-sports opportunities, it's one of the South's best cities for outdoorsy types. It's gorgeous, too: just check out those views from the Bluff View Art District! It's also remarkably eco-forward, with free electric buses, miles of well-used waterfront trails, and pedestrian bridges crossing the Tennessee River. All this makes it hard to credit its reputation in the 1960s as America's dirtiest city.
Chattanooga
Just ten minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, rising along the upper rim of the city, Lookout Mountain is rich in both Civil War history and…
Chattanooga
Myriad songbirds of the avian variety call Tennessee home, but Chattanooga's newly revamped Songbirds – an innovative interactive learning space devoted…
Chattanooga
Situated on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, TN, the Tennessee Aquarium is home to 10,000 animals. The aquarium, Chattanooga’s most visited…
Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
Chattanooga
A 317-acre green oasis just 15 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center pairs outdoor recreation with botanical and…
Chattanooga
Tucked between the Tennessee Aquarium and the Tennessee River, the patch of greenery known as Ross's Landing marks the starting point of the Trail of…
Chattanooga
Set high on the river bluffs, this striking edifice of melted steel and glass – fronted by an early-20th-century mansion – is easily the most singular…
Chattanooga
A 13-mile, multiuse paved greenway on the south side of the Tennessee River, the Riverwalk runs from downtown through Amnicola Marsh and along South…
Chattanooga
Finished in 1891, this half-mile span carried vehicles from downtown to the North Shore until 1978, when it was closed for safety reasons. In 1993 it was…
Best Things to Do
If you're planning a trip to Chattanooga, here are some great things to add to your must-do list.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Chattanooga is one of America's most spectacular cities. This month-by-month guide to seasons and events can help you choose the best time for your visit.Read article
Transportation
If you're curious how to navigate Chattanooga while you're visiting, we have all the details on how to get around the Scenic City.Read article
Free Things to Do
All aboard the budget-friendly express train to Chattanooga! Enjoy a cut-price vacation with our insider tips on the best free things to do in Scenic City.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
From taking in an art show downtown to exploring Civil War and Reconstruction history in the North Shore, these are Chattanooga's best neighborhoods.Read article
Day Trips
Chattanooga is the perfect Tennessee home base to plan winter day trips to countless regional destinations like Nashville, Atlanta and Knoxville.Read article
