Overview

Chattanooga has charisma to spare. With world-class rock climbing, hiking, cycling and water-sports opportunities, it's one of the South's best cities for outdoorsy types. It's gorgeous, too: just check out those views from the Bluff View Art District! It's also remarkably eco-forward, with free electric buses, miles of well-used waterfront trails, and pedestrian bridges crossing the Tennessee River. All this makes it hard to credit its reputation in the 1960s as America's dirtiest city.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Lover's Leap Waterfall, Lookout Mountain, Georgia, America

    Lookout Mountain

    Chattanooga

    Just ten minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, rising along the upper rim of the city, Lookout Mountain is rich in both Civil War history and…

  • Photo Taken In Italy, Roma

    Songbirds

    Chattanooga

    Myriad songbirds of the avian variety call Tennessee home, but Chattanooga's newly revamped Songbirds – an innovative interactive learning space devoted…

  • Welcome sign outside the Tennessee Aquarium building in Chattanooga, TN, USA

    Tennessee Aquarium

    Chattanooga

    Situated on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, TN, the Tennessee Aquarium is home to 10,000 animals. The aquarium, Chattanooga’s most visited…

  • CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA-9 MAY 2021: Chattanooga's Riverfront, on the Tennessee river. The Tennessee Aquarium sets behind. Ross's Landing & the Passage greenery

    Ross's Landing & the Passage

    Chattanooga

    Tucked between the Tennessee Aquarium and the Tennessee River, the patch of greenery known as Ross's Landing marks the starting point of the Trail of…

  • Hunter Museum of American Art, Bluff View Arts District, Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States of America, North America

    Hunter Museum of American Art

    Chattanooga

    Set high on the river bluffs, this striking edifice of melted steel and glass – fronted by an early-20th-century mansion – is easily the most singular…

  • Walnut St. Bridge is one of the world's longest pedestrian bridge. It connects downtown Chattanooga to the north shore.

    Tennessee Riverwalk

    Chattanooga

    A 13-mile, multiuse paved greenway on the south side of the Tennessee River, the Riverwalk runs from downtown through Amnicola Marsh and along South…

  • Walnut Street Bridge

    Walnut Street Bridge

    Chattanooga

    Finished in 1891, this half-mile span carried vehicles from downtown to the North Shore until 1978, when it was closed for safety reasons. In 1993 it was…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

If you're planning a trip to Chattanooga, here are some great things to add to your must-do list. 

Best Time to Visit

Chattanooga is one of America's most spectacular cities. This month-by-month guide to seasons and events can help you choose the best time for your visit.

Transportation

If you're curious how to navigate Chattanooga while you're visiting, we have all the details on how to get around the Scenic City.

Free Things to Do

All aboard the budget-friendly express train to Chattanooga! Enjoy a cut-price vacation with our insider tips on the best free things to do in Scenic City.

Best Neighborhoods

From taking in an art show downtown to exploring Civil War and Reconstruction history in the North Shore, these are Chattanooga's best neighborhoods.

Day Trips

Chattanooga is the perfect Tennessee home base to plan winter day trips to countless regional destinations like Nashville, Atlanta and Knoxville.

