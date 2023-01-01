Ross's Landing & the Passage

Tucked between the Tennessee Aquarium and the Tennessee River, the patch of greenery known as Ross's Landing marks the starting point of the Trail of Tears. In 1838 more than 1000 Cherokee, forced to relocate from their east-coast homeland pursuant to the Indian Removal Act, were marched or shipped west from Chattanooga. Featuring a weeping wall and seven large ceramic discs that share the stories of the Cherokee, The Passage is a memorial walkway linking the park with downtown.

The park also holds an amphitheater, a pier and a playground.