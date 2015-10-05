Welcome to South Dakota
Mount Rushmore Experience
This tour of Mt. Rushmore is a 7-hour (not including pickup), all inclusive tour of the Black Hills of South Dakota. On this tour, you will make your way from your northern-most area, Rapid City, and travel all the way to the southern-most point, Custer State Park, while viewing and exploring the top attractions along the way. As you make your way through the Black Hills, your driver/guide will provide interesting narration, answer questions, and provide you with information of what to do and see at your attraction stops. The Mt. Rushmore tour is exactly that – a full experience of the Black Hills, including a lunch at the Carver’s Marketplace located at Mt. Rushmore. You will discover Crazy Horse Memorial, take in the scenery of Custer State Park with Iron Mountain Road and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Custer State Park provides visitors with wildlife, pigtail bridges, magnificent Black Hills scenery and tunnels that frame Mt. Rushmore in the distance.
Badlands Standard or Premium Tour
The Badlands tour begins in the morning with pickup at your Rapid City hotel. If you selected a standard, small-group tour of the North Unit Scenic Byway, you'll travel with a maximum of eight participants in a 14-passenger van. During the 1-hour drive to Badlands National Park, listen as your guide discusses the history of the Badlands and answers any questions you have.At the entrance to the park, you'll stop for photos and views at the majestic Pinnacles Overlook. Then your guide drives the Loop, stopping at several more overlooks on your way to the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. Here, you'll stop for a picnic lunch and have a chance to visit the museum before continuing on the Loop to Cedar Pass. At Cedar Pass, you will have the option to walk the short Window and Door trails.Exiting the park, you'll continue for a few miles to the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site and Information Center. Be prepared to revisit 1962 and the Cold War, including routine 'duck and cover' drills. The final stop will be at the Wall Drug Store, a unique tourist attraction that offers shopping for anything you may think of, including 5-cent coffee and excellent doughnuts. You will be returned to your hotel in the afternoon.
Black Hills Hot Air Balloon Ride
A hot air balloon ride is a one-of-a-kind adventure for South Dakota locals and visitors. With over thirty years flying experience, your guide will take you on the only hot air balloon ride adventure offered in the Black Hills.Flying in the beautiful Black Hills is a unique experience. While balloon flights are generally focused over vineyards and farmland, you will fly over some spectacular, rugged terrain on this route, typically in the southern hills. From up high you'll see the Custer Valley and the world-renowned Custer State Park. On certain days if the winds are favorable, you'll be able to see Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial. There are mountains, valleys, lakes and prairies to view as you drift along on the morning breeze, and travelers quite often see some unique wildlife that you really don't see in many other places from a balloon! The Black Hills are home to elk, antelope, buffalo and mule deer. If you're really lucky you might even see a mountain lion from the secure gondola! There’s nowhere else in the world where you can witness the same views from a hot air balloon and fly over such a historic and beautiful landscape.
Custer State Park Safari Jeep Small-Group Tour
PRIVATE SAFARI JEEP TOUR - sit back as your guide directs you on a private adventure you’ll never forget. This Safari Jeep is designed for safety and comfort. It includes a maximized heavy duty roll bar, over-sized 2" tubular cage in the back and sides and an upgraded suspension. It is Buffalo Proof!We offer free pickup from your Rapid City hotel or meet you at the National Presidential Wax Museum in Keystone. We drive to Iron Mountain Road (stopping for photos of bridges and one-way tunnels). Then we tour the State Game Lodge (Presidential Summer White House 1927) and the Custer Park Information Center. The 19-mile safari tour along the Wildlife Loop is next; where open grasslands, pine-speckled hills, 1,300 buffalo and hundreds of other wildlife can be viewed (including the cute little Prairie Dogs). Along the way we stop to pet and feed the famous Begging Burros . . . always fun for any age and great photo ops. We ascend to the top of Mt. Coolidge; from here you can look down at the Wildlife Loop and in the distance see Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse, the Needles, and the city of Custer. Stopping for a picnic lunch beside the beautiful Stockade Lake and then . . . Continuing to Needles Highway with stops for photos at several turnouts along the route. There’s no need to exit the vehicle as you can simply stand for great 360 degree views and photo ops. We stop for a break at the magnificent Sylvan Lake (It averages 3-4 lakeside weddings a week). You will have the opportunity to take a short walk around the Lake on the 1.1-mile trail, which offers breathtaking views. Tour includes: fees, bottled water, snacks, picnic lunch and beer/wine for 21+ guests. Snacks for feeding the Begging Burros.
Mount Rushmore and Black Hills Safari Tour from Rapid City
Private Safari TourThis is the one Black Hills guided tour you will want someone else to drive. The switchback roads are narrow with one-way tunnels, pigtail bridges and single lane roads. While driving this is not dangerous, you will need to concentrate on driving, and then you'd miss out on seeing the most iconic sights in the Hills. Free pickup at Rapid City and Keystone Hotels and depart for your safari at 9am Tour Mount Rushmore Monument and Crazy Horse Memorial for one hour each and then the top opens. The adventure begins. Drive Iron Mountain Road (4 pigtails bridges-2 divided roads-3 one-way tunnels). When we stop, you may stand and get exceptional views and photo ops. At Mount Coolidge Lookout (6,000 ft), below in the distance you will see Mt Rushmore, Crazy Horse, the Needles and in the far prairie the famous Badlands. Take a slow drive along the Needles Highway (amazing granite spires jutting into the sky). With stops at Needle's Eye, Cathedral Spires and at several turnouts for photo ops . . . and of course the 'best' tunnel in the Hills . . . Tunnel #5. Keep your camera ready there can be wildlife popping up at any time. Stopping mid-day at the beautiful Sylvan Lake for a rest stop, some photos and a picnic lunch. Then it's off to tour the largest State Park in the U.S -- Custer State Park. The tour will then drive the 19 mile Wildlife Loop stopping for photos of wildlife (prairie dogs, deer, elk, antelope, wild burros and more). And don't forget there are over 1,400 North American Bison (buffalo) scattered throughout the parks 110 square miles. When the tour drives up next to a buffalo you can stand and look down on it safely from only a few feet away . . . Fun! After visiting the State Game Lodge (Summer White House for Presidents Coolidge and Eisenhower) and the new Custer Park Information Center you will be returned to your hotel between 6pm and 7pm.
TWO DAY FALL TOUR SPECIAL - Buffalo Roundup and Northern Hills Change of Colors
DAY 1 - CUSTER STATE PARK - BUFFALO ROUNDUP + Arts Festival September 29, 2017 6:30 am pickup at your Rapid City hotel. We provide a bag chair, fruit, OJ, bottled water & snacks and a picnic lunch.One of the Top Events in the United States Custer, South Dakota's annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. The Buffalo Roundup is part of Custer State Park's management plan to maintain a healthy balance between the number of bison and the available range land forage. The park can only sustain a certain number of bison, based on the condition of the grassland and how much food is available. The Buffalo Roundup also allows for some of the animals to be sorted out of the herd, they are then sold at an auction in November. After the Roundup (11:00 am) we travel to the State Game Lodge. There for the next three + hours, you can enjoy live entertainment as you stroll the heritage arts and crafts exhibits at the Arts Festival. And Western/Native American entertainment is provided under the big top. We return you to your hotel @ 3:30 pm. DAY 2 - SPEARFISH CANYON and the Northern Hills September 30, 2017 - 9:00am pickup - We provide bottled water, fees, snacks and picnic lunch. Spearfish Canyon is the Northern Hill's number one natural attraction. A great spot for wildlife enthusiasts, as the diverse array of plant life provides a comfortable home for deer, mountain goats, porcupines and bobcats. It winds through the canyon for nearly 20 miles from the city of Spearfish to Cheyenne Crossing. Built on top of an ancient rail bed, the highway affords visitors views of pristine natural wonders and historical treasures. Near the end of the canyon is the old sawmill town of Savoy. Spearfish Falls is slightly off the beaten path, but well worth the walk. It is located at the base of Spearfish Canyon at Savoy. There is a trail that will guide you to the bottom of the canyon and take you beneath a canopy of trees as you approach the roaring waters of Spearfish Falls. Be sure to wear good shoes as the trail can be slippery at times. Cascading approximately 60 feet, Bridal Veil Falls is the most accessible waterfall in the canyon. The Falls flows intensely in the spring and slows considerably in late summer and fall. it is located adjacent to a large parking lot to accommodate sightseers. An observation platform has been installed to optimal viewing and photos. Roughlock Falls, a breathtaking multi-tiered waterfall along Little Spearfish Canyon. Pioneers traveling down the canyon used to lower their wagons down the drop by rough-locking the wheels to prevent them from rolling freely - hence the name of the falls.