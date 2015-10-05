TWO DAY FALL TOUR SPECIAL - Buffalo Roundup and Northern Hills Change of Colors

DAY 1 - CUSTER STATE PARK - BUFFALO ROUNDUP + Arts Festival September 29, 2017 6:30 am pickup at your Rapid City hotel. We provide a bag chair, fruit, OJ, bottled water & snacks and a picnic lunch.One of the Top Events in the United States Custer, South Dakota's annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival. The Buffalo Roundup is part of Custer State Park's management plan to maintain a healthy balance between the number of bison and the available range land forage. The park can only sustain a certain number of bison, based on the condition of the grassland and how much food is available. The Buffalo Roundup also allows for some of the animals to be sorted out of the herd, they are then sold at an auction in November. After the Roundup (11:00 am) we travel to the State Game Lodge. There for the next three + hours, you can enjoy live entertainment as you stroll the heritage arts and crafts exhibits at the Arts Festival. And Western/Native American entertainment is provided under the big top. We return you to your hotel @ 3:30 pm. DAY 2 - SPEARFISH CANYON and the Northern Hills September 30, 2017 - 9:00am pickup - We provide bottled water, fees, snacks and picnic lunch. Spearfish Canyon is the Northern Hill's number one natural attraction. A great spot for wildlife enthusiasts, as the diverse array of plant life provides a comfortable home for deer, mountain goats, porcupines and bobcats. It winds through the canyon for nearly 20 miles from the city of Spearfish to Cheyenne Crossing. Built on top of an ancient rail bed, the highway affords visitors views of pristine natural wonders and historical treasures. Near the end of the canyon is the old sawmill town of Savoy. Spearfish Falls is slightly off the beaten path, but well worth the walk. It is located at the base of Spearfish Canyon at Savoy. There is a trail that will guide you to the bottom of the canyon and take you beneath a canopy of trees as you approach the roaring waters of Spearfish Falls. Be sure to wear good shoes as the trail can be slippery at times. Cascading approximately 60 feet, Bridal Veil Falls is the most accessible waterfall in the canyon. The Falls flows intensely in the spring and slows considerably in late summer and fall. it is located adjacent to a large parking lot to accommodate sightseers. An observation platform has been installed to optimal viewing and photos. Roughlock Falls, a breathtaking multi-tiered waterfall along Little Spearfish Canyon. Pioneers traveling down the canyon used to lower their wagons down the drop by rough-locking the wheels to prevent them from rolling freely - hence the name of the falls.