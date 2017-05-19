Welcome to Miami
Sun-kissed beaches and art-deco beauties make an alluring backdrop to Miami’s other charms – a burgeoning arts scene, creative cuisine and blazing nightlife.
Architectural Jewel Box
Even if there was no beach, Miami would still have undeniable allure. The gorgeous 1930s hotels lining Ocean Dr are part of the world’s greatest collection of art-deco buildings. Tropical motifs, whimsical nautical elements and those iconic pastel shades create a cinematic backdrop for exploring the streets of Miami Beach. Of course, you don’t have to see these architectural beauties at arm’s length. Lavishly restored, Miami’s art-deco and mid-century modern hotels are also the playground for locals and out-of-towners alike, with sunny poolside terraces, artfully designed dining rooms and plush nightclubs.
Creativity, Miami Style
Chalk it up to Miami’s diverse population, or perhaps its love of always being on the cutting-edge. Whatever the reason, creativity is one of the great hallmarks of this city. From art and design to global cuisine, Miami remains ever on the search for bold new ideas, which manifest themselves in surprising ways. You’ll find brilliantly inventive chefs blending Eastern and Western cooking styles, sustainably designed buildings inspired by South Florida ecosystems and open-air galleries where museum-quality artwork covers once derelict warehouses. The one constant in Miami is its uncanny ability to astonish.
Nights in the City
When the sun sets and the brilliant colors of a South Florida sunset fill the sky, that’s when the best part of the day begins for Miami’s party people. By moonlight, all the magic of the city unfolds, in its salsa-filled dance halls, swanky candlelit lounges, and rooftop bars with sweeping views over Biscayne Bay and the glittering city skyline. While there’s plenty of bling on display, Miami has something for all, from backyard bars full of indie rockers to hidden dens of debauchery concealed behind neon-lit taco stands.
The Great Outdoors
Few cities are as blessed as Miami when it comes to natural beauty. Sparkling shores lapped by aquamarine waters set the stage for a memorable array of adventures, from sunrise strolls along peaceful stretches of Mid-Beach to scenic paddles in search of manatees off Virginia Key. You can look for colorful bird species while walking the trails of Oleta River State Park, or simply enjoy some downtown greenery while lounging in Bayfront Park. With year-round sunshine, and a love for celebration, the open-air is also where Miami’s biggest parties unfold – whether at massive music and dance festivals or the neighborhood fiestas that pack Miami’s cultural calendar.
Food and drink
Kyu in Wynwood & the Design DistrictFusion
27 Restaurant in North BeachFusion
Mina's in Little Haiti & the Upper East SideMediterranean
Phuc Yea in Little Haiti & the Upper East SideVietnamese
Yardbird in South BeachSouthern US
El Carajo in Little HavanaSpanish
Casablanca in Downtown MiamiSeafood
Versailles in Little HavanaCuban
Pubbelly in South BeachFusion
Alter in Wynwood & the Design DistrictModern American
Miami Tour with Biscayne Bay Cruise, Everglades Airboat Ride
Miami Double Decker Bus Tour + Miami Boat Tour + Everglades Airboat Safari Adventure Tour all in 1 day. After pickup from your Miami hotel in the morning, you’ll take a narrated open top double decker bus tour to see Miami's highlights including the historic Art Deco District and South Beach, a lively beach side area brimming with restaurants and hotels. Explore downtown Miami, a skyscraper-filled metropolis, and continue to Cuban-influenced Little Havana. Other interesting sites include the Gianni Versace Mansion, Madonna’s former house on Brickell Avenue and the secret spot where Michael Jackson filmed his ‘Thriller’ music video! You'll have time to enjoy a meal break in Little Havana before embarking on the next part of your adventure. After your sightseeing double decker bus tour, you’ll be taken to Biscayne Bay to board a boat for a 90-minute sightseeing Miami boat tour. Learn about the history and culture of Miami as you cruise past millionaire's row and various islands. Pass the Port of Miami, see celebrity houses dotting the coast and admire the Miami skyline. Up next is the third part of your Miami experience: an Everglades Airboat Safari Tour! Take a 45-minute drive to Everglades National Park for a thrilling 45-minute airboat ride through lush marshlands. With the help of your on-board naturalist guides, spot wildlife including alligators, turtles, snakes, fish and exotic birds, and learn about the animals and their environment during the wildlife show that follows. An onsite store provides refreshments for purchase. Round-trip transportation to the Everglades included. No additional cost After your tour, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.
South Beach Miami Food and Latin American Culture Walking Tour
Our tour received the highest ratings and reviews on Tripadvisor for the past 8 years! At our high acclaimed South Beach Food and Culture Walking Tour, you'll explore the Art Deco district of South Beach on foot and stop at various locations for a diverse cultural menu. You'll begin with a guided historical, cultural and architectural walking tour of South Beach’s most iconic Art Deco properties. With its festive curves and sunburst motifs, Art Deco architecture seems like it was tailor-made for South Beach, where the style is alive and well. South Beach’s Art Deco buildings and pastel colors immediately conjure images of sun-filled vacations and days cruising along Ocean Drive. As you’re admiring the architecture, you’ll learn about the preservation efforts that have made the style such an iconic part of the city. Along the way, you’ll taste a variety of cuisines that make South Beach such an internationally acclaimed food region. Experience the fascinating tastes, sounds and aromas of the city's best restaurants. Think of the tour as a multi-course meal with each course taking place at a different location. You'll visit 5 restaurants and talented kitchens, where you’ll savor delectable dishes. The tour serves the following cuisines: Peruvian Italian Colombian Mediterranean Cuban Spanish
Little Havana Food and Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the starting point in the afternoon to begin your walking tour of Little Havana. As you follow your guide through this bustling neighborhood -- noted as the center of social, cultural and political activity in Miami -- you’ll notice the distinct Cuban atmosphere, as many Cuban immigrants live here. Your guide will take you to six local family-owned restaurants and cafes in the must-visit Calle Ocho area and give you an overview of the neighborhood’s traditional, rustic Cuban cuisine. Sample Cuban favorites such as homemade mamey and flan ice cream, chicken- and picadillo-stuffed plantain cups, guava pastelito (pastry), coffee, guarapo juice and mariquitas (plantain chips) or malanga frita -- similar to the taro root but sweeter, malanga is fried like a potato chip. Many of these dishes are prepared from family recipes that have been passed down through many generations. All tastings are included and sum up to a large, full lunch.Not only will you try this neighborhood’s cuisine, but you’ll also get a taste of some local culture. Meet artists in their studios, listen to traditional Cuban music, watch cigar rollers, take a peek at Domino Park, and learn about the community’s spiritual beliefs and practices. Your 2-hour Little Havana tour ends back at the Agustin Gainza Arts Gallery.
Miami to Key West Day Trip Tour With Glass-Bottom Boat Option
On your way to Key West you'll cross 42 bridges, including the famous Seven Mile Bridge, whose film credits include True Lies, 2 Fast 2 Furious, the James Bond film Licence to Kill, CrissCross and Up Close & Personal. You will also hop 32 islands before reaching Key West to experience its Caribbean atmosphere, complete with street artists, outdoor cafes and restaurants. During your visit be sure to check out the Hemingway House and Mallory Square by the historic waterfront. Lunch is not included but there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Key West during your trip. Approximate free time in Key West is from 12pm to 6pm.Upgrade and combine your Key West visit with a glass bottom boat ride, a hop-on hop-off tour, a Conch Train ride, a snorkeling cruise or parasailing to your Key West trip. Key West Glass-Bottom Boat Discover the 3rd largest reef in the world on this Key West Glass-Bottom Boat ride. The reef is home to a variety of plants and animals.Key West Hop-on Hop-off TourEnjoy a fully narrated guided hop-on hop-off, Trolley Tour of Key West! The trolley makes stops at all the must-see places in Key West. You can jump off, visit the sights and re-board all day long. Conch Train Perfect for first time visitors, the fully narrated Conch Train Tour of Key West is a fun way to explore and learn about the island. Climb aboard and see the sights as the quaint open-air train winds through Old Town Key West.Key West Snorkeling Cruise Take 3-hour snorkeling cruise in a 65-foot catamaran to the coral reef for a chance to discover a whole new world underwater. You can even snorkel this reef year round because of its warm and tropical waters. Snorkel gear and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on the catamaran are included.Key West ParasailingSoar above the emerald blue waters of Key West while enjoying breathtaking bird's eye views of this island paradise. Float on a tropical breeze as one of our state-of-the-art, parasailing boats of 12 passengers glides you past amazing panoramic sights of the southernmost city that can only be seen from the air. Minimum age: 6 years old.
Miami Everglades Airboat Adventure with Transport
Following transportation from your Miami Beach or Downtown Miami hotel, board an airboat and get ready to delve into the expansive wilderness of the Florida Everglades. On your 30-minute airboat ride, an English- and Spanish-speaking guide provides insightful commentary on the creatures that inhabit the Florida Everglades, a span of 1.2-million acres (404,685 hectares) of grassland and hardwood hammocks. After weaving through the tropical wetlands, disembark the airboat for a closer glimpse at the Everglades most recognizable residents. During an alligator seminar, experts educate the audience on all aspects of the creatures, including primitive capturing techniques once used by Native Americans. After the program you'll have a chance to take a stroll through jungle paths and view the alligators in several exhibits. Hop back onto the airboat to wind your way out of the Florida Everglades and back to your Miami hotel.
Miami Everglades Airboat Adventure with Biscayne Bay Cruise
Leave Miami behind, head to the Everglades in your air-conditioned bus, and start the day with your Everglades Airboat Adventure. A trip to Miami is not complete without touring the Florida Everglades by airboat – it’s nature at its best. Your 30-minute airboat ride through the Everglade wilderness includes full narration from your airboat captain-guide. In the unique ecosystem of the Everglades, you'll see breathtaking panoramic views, lush vegetation and enjoy complete tranquility. After the airboat ride, you'll spend over 2 hours in the Everglades National Park to visit the alligator wildlife show with plenty of time to take a wander along the jungle walking trail filled with crocodilian exhibits. The Everglades airboat tour is truly a memorable and exhilarating adventure! Return to Miami for the second part of your day and step aboard your Biscayne Bay Cruise. The cruise is an unforgettable way to see Miami from the tropical waters of Biscayne Bay. During this 90-minute cruise, you'll see the city skyline, Fisher Island, Miami Beach and the port of Miami's cruise ship and cargo districts. You'll also see the homes of the rich and famous including Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy and many more. With plenty of seating both inside and out, the boat's lower salons are enclosed, air-conditioned and have full facilities. Upper decks are open air with partial awnings. Soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails and snacks are available for purchase on board.